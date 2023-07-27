KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an upward trajectory following a rise in rates in the international market.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of precious metals soared by Rs2,600 to Rs224,700 per tola on Thursday.

The price per 10 grams moved up by Rs2,230 to Rs192,644.

In the international market, gold prices saw a jump of $3 and settled at $1975.

Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to experience recovery in the interbank market, as the upward trajectory was attributed to the permission given to currency exchange companies to import dollars from abroad.