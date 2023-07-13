KARACHI – Gold prices picked upward trajectory in Pakistan on Thursday, a day after dropping in the local market.

The prices of yellow metal increased by Rs4,000 to Rs208,000 per tola. The price per 10g increased by Rs3,429 to Rs178,325.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee saw a gain against the US dollar, moving up by 0.37 percent as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board gave nod to Pakistan’s new Stand-By Arrangement while UAE deposited $1 billion.

The local currency settled at 276.46, with an increase of Rs1.02, data from SBP suggests.