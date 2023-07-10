KARACHI – Gold prices saw upward momentum in Pakistan on Monday amid positive developments on the economic front.

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs800 to Rs209,000 per tola on Monday while price per 10g increased by Rs685 to Rs179,185.

In the International market, the price of yellow metal remained stable at $1925 per ounce.

Meanwhile, Pakistani currency also slides, a day after witnessing massive gains, the local currency recorded losses against the US dollar, moving down and settled at 279.8.