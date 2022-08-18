Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs 5500; per tola at Rs 145,000

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan went up by nearly 4% or Rs 5500 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 145,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs 139,900 the previous day.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the price of gold in Pakistan shot up by Rs 5,500 per tola and Rs 4,715 per 10 grams to settle at Rs145,400 and Rs124,657 respectively.

After touching an all-time high of Rs 162,500 per tola, the price of the precious metal fell drastically to Rs 134,200 before soaring again in the next two days.

However, the price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively.

Read: Gold price reaches Rs 162,500