Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: For the third consecutive day, gold price in Pakistan shot up by Rs1,700 per tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Association, the gold price surged by Rs1,700 per tola and Rs1,457 per 10 grams to settle at Rs145,700 and 124,914, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal gained $8 per ounce to settle at $1,714 as the dollar retreated after US jobs data mainly aligned with expectations. However, it was still bound for a third consecutive weekly fall pressured by an elevated interest rate environment.

It is important to note that the price stands below cost and is cheaper by Rs4,000 per tola compared to Dubai.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams today.