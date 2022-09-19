Gold price in Pakistan today

In the international market, the price of yellow metal rose by $8 per ounce; however, it failed to cross the psychological barrier of $1,700. The price settled at $1,675.

Gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs1,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.