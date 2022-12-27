Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The price of gold in Pakistan started the week on a high note going up Rs700 per tola on Monday.

Data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association showed that the price of gold rose by Rs700 per tola to settle at Rs178,200. The price of gold on a ten-gram basis also rose by Rs600 to settle at Rs152,778.

It is important to note that there has been an abnormal rise in the price of gold since December 1. According to the data, the price raised by Rs17,000 or 10.5% per tola. During that period, the precious commodity established a winning streak of thirteen sessions.

At one point, the volatile market situation even forced the APSGJA to abstain from releasing prices at the end of one session during the run.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,020 per tola and Rs1,731.82 per 10 grams, respectively.