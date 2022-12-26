Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan witnessed a slight increase on Saturday after going up Rs200 per tola.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold rose marginally by Rs200 per tola to settle at an all-time high of Rs177,500. Similarly, the price of gold on a ten-gram basis also rose by Rs172 to settle at Rs152,178.

The slight increase in prices was observed after the previous session when the thirteen-sessions winning streak of the precious commodity finally broke on Friday. The per tola price rose to an all-time high of Rs180,650 before coming down.

During the last fourteen sessions, the price of gold rose by Rs14,250. The volatile market situation even forced the APSGJA to abstain from releasing prices at the end of one session during the run.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at an all-time high of Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.