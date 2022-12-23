Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: In a first, the gold price in Pakistan surpassed the psychological barrier of Rs180,000 per tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold rose by a massive Rs1,850 per tola to settle at an all-time high of Rs180,650. Similarly, the price of gold on a ten-gram basis also rose by Rs1,586 to settle at Rs154,878.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the APSGJA did not release the prices on Wednesday due to uncertainty in the global and local markets.

For the last thirteen sessions, the has been a meteoric rise in gold prices. According to the association, the price went up by Rs17,500 per tola.

Similarly, silver prices also registered gains and rose to an all-time high of Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams after an increase of Rs50 and Rs42.87, respectively.

