Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs150 per tola on Thursday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold jumped by Rs150per tola and Rs128 per 10 grams to reach Rs155,850 and Rs133,616, respectively.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal declined by $18 per ounce to settle at $1,686.

Gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs1,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

