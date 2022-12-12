Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The uptrend momentum of the gold price in Pakistan continues unabated as it further surged by Rs200 on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, The price of gold rose by Rs200 per tola, settling at an all-time high of Rs167,300. Similarly, the price of gold on a ten-gram basis also rose by Rs171, settling at Rs143,432.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at an all-time high level of Rs1,890 per tola and Rs1,620.37 per 10 grams.

Despite the continuous rise, the price of gold is still trading at a less value than the international market. In the international market, the gold price fell below the key psychological level of $1,800 per ounce after a decline of $3 per ounce to settle at $1,797.

Pakistan fulfils its gold demand by importing the precious commodity. Therefore, the rise and fall in the price depend upon many factors, including prices in the international market, the PKR to the USD exchange rate, and the demand and supply in domestic markets.

