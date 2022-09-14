Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: In the wake of the soaring inflation further exacerbated by the floods and the steady devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, the gold price in Pakistan continued going up on Tuesday as well.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price jumped by Rs500 per tola and Rs429 per 10 grams to reach Rs156,500 and Rs134,174, respectively.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal declined by $2 per ounce to settle at $1,730.

Gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs3,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

