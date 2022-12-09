Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Climbing to a new all-time high value, the price of gold in Pakistan jumped by 1.4% to surpass the Rs166,000 per tola barrier.

Data released by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association showed that the price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,250 to settle at Rs166,400. Similarly, the price on a ten-gram basis also rose by Rs1,929, settling at Rs142,661.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at an all-time high level of Rs1,860 per tola and Rs1,594.65 per 10 grams.

It is important to know that the price of gold in Pakistan is still low compared to the international market. In the international market, gold price registered an increase of $10 per ounce, settling at $1,784.

Pakistan fulfils its gold demand by importing the precious commodity. Therefore, the rise and fall in the price depend upon many factors, including prices in the international market, the PKR to the USD exchange rate, and the demand and supply in domestic markets.