Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The relentless uptrend of the gold price in Pakistan continued on Saturday as the price on a per tola basis increased by Rs750.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of per tola gold increased by Rs750 per tola to settle at Rs163,500. Similarly, the price of gold on a ten-gram basis also increased by Rs643 to settle at Rs140,175.

Similarly, in the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $19 per ounce, settling at $1,799.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs10 per tola and Rs8.58 per 10 grams to settle at Rs1,780 per tola and Rs1,526.06 per 10 grams.