Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The price of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs152,300.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10-gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 428 and to be sold at Rs130,572 against Rs 130, 144; whereas that of 10-gram 22 karat went up to reach Rs 119,692.

It is important to note that Pakistan fulfills its gold demand by importing the precious commodity. Therefore, the rise and fall in the price depend upon many factors like prices in the international market, the PKR to the USD exchange rate, and the demand and supply in domestic markets.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained constant at Rs 1,610 and Rs 1,380.31 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1,672.

