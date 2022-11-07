Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The price of per tola gold in Pakistan was hovering around Rs151,000 on Monday after recording a slight fall on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Saturday declined Rs300 per tola and Rs257 per 10 grams to settle at Rs151,200 and Rs129,630, respectively.

During the week, the price of the precious commodity decreased by Rs600 per tola.

Even during a heated political environment, charged up by Imran Khan’s long march and the subsequent assassination attempt on him, the price of gold did not undergo an abnormal rise.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to settle at $1,681.