Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The price of gold in Pakistan increased marginally on Friday to hover around the Rs152,000 per tola level.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Friday rose by Rs500 per tola and Rs429 per 10 grams to settle at Rs151,500 and Rs129,887, respectively.

During the week, the price of the precious commodity decreased by Rs300 per tola.

Even during a heated political environment, charged up due to Imran Khan’s long march and the subsequent assassination attempt on him, the price of gold did not undergo abnormal change.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.

