Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The price of gold in Pakistan plunged marginally on Thursday after going up in the last two sessions.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Thursday declined by Rs550 per tola and Rs472 per 10 grams to settle at Rs151,00 and Rs129,458, respectively.

Similarly, a big fall was also observed in the international market as the price of the precious commodity decreased by $39 and was sold at $1,616.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola and Rs1,363.13 per 10 grams.

