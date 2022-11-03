Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The price of gold in Pakistan on Wednesday witnessed an increase of Rs450 per tola, taking its winning run into the third session.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Wednesday increased by Rs450 per tola and Rs386 per 10 grams to settle at Rs151,550 and Rs129,930, respectively.

During the last two sessions (Tuesday and Wednesday), the price of the precious metal increased by Rs1,550 per tola.

Similarly, in the international market, the price of gold rose by $2 per ounce, settling at $1,655.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola and Rs1,363.13 per 10 grams.

