Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After two sessions of fall, the gold price in Pakistan went up again on Monday, recording an Rs1,100 per tola rise.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Monday increased by Rs1,100 per tola and Rs944 per 10 grams to settle at Rs151,100 and Rs129,544, respectively.

After showing a strong upward trend last week, the price of the precious commodity had dropped during the last two sessions.

Cumulatively, it increased by Rs4,500, or 3.09%, per tola during the month of October.

Similarly, in the international market, the price of gold also increased by $13 per ounce, settling at $1,653.

