Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Fueled by the strengthening rupee, the gold price in Pakistan plunged by Rs1,800 per tola on Monday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold dropped by Rs1,800 per tola and Rs1,544 per 10 grams to settle at Rs150,000 and Rs128,600, respectively.

After showing a strong upward trend last week, the price of the precious commodity started to decline during the last two sessions.

Cumulatively, it gained Rs4,500, or 3.09%, per tola during the month of October.

Similarly, in the international market, the price of gold declined by $4 per ounce settling at $1,640.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.