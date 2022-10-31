Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After six consecutive winning sessions, the price of gold in Pakistan declined marginally on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Saturday dropped by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams to settle at Rs151,800 and Rs130,144, respectively.

However, during the week, the precious commodity gained Rs5,400, or 3.69%.

Many analysts attribute and continue to see the rise in the gold price to the mounting uncertainty caused by political and economic unrest in the country.

This is evident from the fact that in the international market, the price of the commodity declined by $7 per ounce, settling at $1,644.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.

