Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Amid the charged political atmosphere, the gold price in Pakistan crossed Rs152,000 per tola level on Friday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Friday rose by Rs1,400 per tola and Rs1,200 per 10 grams to settle at Rs152,400 and Rs130,658, respectively.

Many attribute the continuous rise in the gold price to the mounting uncertainty caused by political and economic unrest in the country.

This is evident from the fact that in the international market, the price of the commodity declined by $12 per ounce, settling at $1,651.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.

