Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: As the political atmosphere gets heated with the PTI march on the horizon, the gold price in Pakistan also extended its winning streak to four sessions.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Thursday rose by Rs800 per tola and Rs686 per 10 grams to settle at Rs151,000 and Rs129,458, respectively.

Analysts attribute the continuous rise in the gold price to the mounting political uncertainty fueled by the upcoming PTI march that is set to commence from Lahore today.

In the international market, however, the price of the yellow metal declined by $5 per ounce, settling at $1,663.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.

