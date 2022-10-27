Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Fueled by political uncertainty, the gold price in Pakistan on Wednesday increased for the third consecutive session.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Wednesday increased by Rs1,800 per tola and Rs1,542 per 10 grams to settle at Rs150,200 per tola and Rs128,772 per 10 grams, respectively.

In the last three sessions (Monday-Wednesday), the price of tola gold increased by nearly Rs4000.

In the international market as well, the price surged by $24 per ounce, settling at $1,668.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.

