Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After three consecutive winning sessions, the price of gold in Pakistan plunged on Monday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Monday increased by Rs1,300 per tola and Rs1,115 per 10 grams to settle at Rs147,700 per tola and Rs126,629 per 10 grams, respectively.

Cumulatively, the price dropped by around nearly Rs2,700 per tola in the last four sessions.

In the international market, however, the price of the precious metal declined by $11 per ounce, settling at $1,647.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.

