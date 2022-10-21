Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The four-day winning streak of gold in Pakistan ended on Thursday as the price of the precious metal dropped nearly 1.7%.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Thursday decreased by Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,144 per 10 grams to settle at Rs147,900 and Rs126,800.

Following the fall of PKR’s value against the USD, the price of gold went on a roll and increased in four consecutive sessions.

However, in the international market, the price of the metal clawed back and slightly increased by $2 per ounce to settle at $1,637.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola and Rs1,363.16 per 10 grams.

Gold price reaches Rs 162,500