Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan “glittered” on Monday as it further increased by Rs950 per tola after a very marginal gain in the previous session.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Monday increased by Rs950 per tola and Rs814 per 10 grams to settle at Rs148,300 per tola and Rs127,143 per 10 grams, respectively.

During the last two sessions, the price of per tola gold jumped up by Rs1000.

In the international market, a jump was witnessed too as the price of the precious metal rose by $13 per ounce to settle at $1,657.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola and Rs1,337.44 per 10 grams.

