Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Fueled by the second fall in the Pakistani rupee’s position against the US dollar, the price of gold in Pakistan also increased on Thursday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Thursday rose Rs1,800 per tola and Rs1,543 per 10 grams to settle at Rs148,100 and Rs126,972, respectively.

As a result, the price increase of per tola gold in the last three sessions amounted to Rs5000.

Similarly, the price of the precious metal in the international market also increased by $8 per ounce to settle at $1,676.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

