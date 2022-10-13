Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After the thirteen-day winning streak of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar ended on Wednesday, the price of gold also snapped back, increasing by Rs1,450 per tola.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Wednesday shored up by Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,286 per 10 grams to settle at Rs146,300 and Rs125,429, respectively.

During the last two sessions (Tuesday and Wednesday), the price of the precious metal increased by Rs3,200 per tola.

In the international market, however, the price remained unchanged at $1,668 per ounce.

Similarly, silver prices in Pakistan also remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.