Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After recording a big fall on Thursday, the gold price in Pakistan witnessed a slight increase on Friday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Friday gained Rs150 per tola and Rs129 per 10 grams to settle at Rs145,050 and Rs124,357, respectively.

The strengthening of the Pakistani rupee has also contributed to the declining trend of gold prices in recent sessions. The Pakistani rupee gained Rs2.02 on Friday against the US dollar, increasing its winning streak to eleven sessions.

However, in the international market, the price of the precious metal declined by $3 to settle at $1,709.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market plunged by Rs40 per tola and Rs34.28 per 10 grams to settle at Rs1,580 and Rs1,354.60 per 10 grams.