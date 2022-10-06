Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan recorded a slight fall on Wednesday after increasing by nearly 1% in the previous session.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of per tola gold in the local market dropped by Rs150 to settle at Rs148,300. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs129 to Rs127,143.

The strengthening of the Pakistani rupee is hurting gold even though the precious metal is regaining shine in the international market.

It is important to know that the price of gold in Pakistan is around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.