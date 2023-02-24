Gold price in Pakistan today – 24 Feb 2023

Islamabad: The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a slight increase on a per tola basis on Thursday and went up by Rs500.

Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the price of gold increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs429 per 10 grams to settle at Rs196,100 and Rs168,124, respectively.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market fell by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1,817.55 per 10 grams, respectively.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the three sessions of winning run had come to an end after it plunged by Rs1,400 per tola.

The precious metal shot up to its all-time high of Rs210,500 towards the end of last month, during which the Pakistani rupee continued to get hammered by the US dollar.

However, as the local currency has also gained stable momentum against the greenback despite the price cap being removed, gold prices started to fall.