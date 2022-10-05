Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Continuing its sinusoidal movement, the gold price in Pakistan shored up again on Tuesday by 1%.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Monday surged by Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams to settle at Rs148,450 per tola and Rs127,272 per 10 grams.

Before this rise in the price of gold, the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee was hurting gold even though the precious metal was regaining shine in the international market.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal jumped by $38 to stay above the key $1,700 per ounce level.

Similarly, silver prices in the domestic market gained Rs60 per tola and Rs51.44 to settle at Rs1,620 per tola and Rs1,388.88 per 10 grams.

