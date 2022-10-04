Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After recording a slight increase at the end of last week, the gold price in Pakistan spiralled down again, posting a marginal fall of Rs200 per tola on Monday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Monday declined by Rs200 per tola and Rs171 per 10 grams to settle at Rs146,300 per tola and Rs125,429 per 10 grams, respectively.

The strengthening of the rupee against the US dollar has also contributed to the fall of gold prices. This is evident from the fact that in the international market, the price of the precious metal rose by $5 per ounce to settle at $1,666.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola and Rs1,337.44 per 10 grams.

