Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan declined by Rs400 per tola on Friday after recording a big jump of 1.5% a day earlier.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Friday fell by Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to reach Rs145,500 per tola and Rs124,743 per 10 grams.

The constant fall in the metal prices is attributed to the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee in the open market as dealers have adjusted the bullion price accordingly.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola and Rs1,337.44 per 10 grams.