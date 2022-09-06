Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Owing to the gold price in the international market and the fall of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, the gold price in Pakistan on Monday made a big jump to cross the threshold of Rs148,000 per tola.

The All Sindh Sarafa Association said that the price of the precious metal surged by Rs2,400 per tola and Rs2,258 per 10 grams to settle at Rs148,100 and 126,972.

The price jumped from Rs139,000 to Rs148,100 per tola during the last four sessions.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams on Monday.

Gold reaches Rs 162,500