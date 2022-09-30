Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan continued its rising streak and surged by nearly 1.5% on Thursday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold shot up by Rs2,200 per tola and Rs1,886 per 10 grams to settle at Rs145,900 per tola and Rs125,086 per 10 grams.

Gold price reaches Rs 162,500

In a similar fashion, the price of gold surged by $27 per ounce in the international market, settling at $1,651.

However, silver prices declined by Rs10 per tola and Rs8.58 per 10 grams at Rs1,560 per tola and Rs1,337.44 per 10 grams.

It must be noted as well that the gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.