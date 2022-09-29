Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After recording a decline in five consecutive sessions, the gold price in Pakistan shot up on Wednesday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Wednesday increased by Rs1,850 per tola and Rs1,586 per 10 grams to settle at Rs143,700 per tola and Rs123,200 per 10 grams, respectively.

However, in the international market, the price of the precious metal fell by $13 per ounce, settling at $1,624 — their lowest level since April 2020.

The gold prices in Pakistan are around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

On the contrary, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.