Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: After inching closer to the all-time high, the gold price in Pakistan has been on a downward trajectory. For the fifth consecutive session, the prices of the precious metal dropped on Tuesday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Tuesday recorded falls of Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243 per 10 grams to settle at Rs141,850 per tola and Rs121,614 per 10 grams, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal fell by $3 per ounce settling at $1,637 amid volatility right now, as markets increasingly price at much higher rates.

The gold prices in Pakistan are around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

