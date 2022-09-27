Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan extended its loss to the fourth consecutive session on Monday and plunged by Rs6,800 per tola.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Monday fell by Rs6,800 per tola and Rs5,829 per 10 grams to settle at Rs143,300 per tola and Rs122,857 per 10 grams, respectively.

In the last four sessions, the price of gold has declined by Rs11,800 per tola.

Similarly, in the international market, the price of the precious metal fell by $2 per ounce, settling at $1,640.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

