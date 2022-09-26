Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan fell for the third consecutive session on Saturday, closing slightly above the threshold of Rs150,000 per tola.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Saturday fell by Rs3,750 per tola and Rs3,216 per 10 grams to settle at Rs150,100 per tola and Rs128,686 per 10 grams, respectively.

In the last three sessions, the gold price in Pakistan declined by around Rs5,000 per tola.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal also fell by $2 per ounce, settling at $1,642 — its lowest since April 2020.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

