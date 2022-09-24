Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan declined by nearly 0.5% on Friday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Friday fell by Rs850 per tola and Rs728 per 10 grams to settle at Rs153,850 and Rs131,902, respectively.

Similarly, in the international market, the price of the precious metal plunged by $24 per ounce, settling at $1,645 — its lowest since April 2020.

Gold price in Pakistan is around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

