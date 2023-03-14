Gold price in Pakistan today – 14 March 2023

Islamabad: The price of gold started the week on a high note as it witnessed a slight increase in its value on Monday.

Advertisement

Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the price of gold increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to settle at Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.

In the last two sessions, the price of gold went up by nearly Rs1,700 on a per tola basis.

Advertisement

The increase in price was also fueled by the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, which lost 0.30% against the greenback in the interbank market on Monday.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1,817.55 per 10 grams, respectively.