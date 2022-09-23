Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan on Thursday witnessed a slight drop.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Thursday declined by Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to settle at Rs154,700 and Rs132,630, respectively.

In the international market as well, the price of the precious metal declined by $5 per ounce settling at $1,669.

The gold price in Pakistan is around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

