Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Gold price in Pakistan extended gain for the third consecutive session after going up by Rs500 per tola on Tuesday.

Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the price of gold increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs429 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,000 and Rs168,896, respectively.

Similarly, silver prices in the domestic market rose by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843.27 per 10 grams, respectively.

In the last two weeks, the price of the precious metal dropped significantly by nearly Rs14,200 amid hopes for the revival of the long-stalled talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, since Monday, the price went up by Rs1000 on a tola basis.

The precious metal has bounced back amid the uncertainty regarding the deal as the government has yet to sign the staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF.