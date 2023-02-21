Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: For the second consecutive session, the price of gold gained ground in Pakistan on Monday, going up by Rs500 per tola.

Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the price of gold increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs429 per 10 grams to settle at Rs196,500 and Rs168,467, respectively.

However, silver prices in the domestic market remained constant at Rs2,130 per tola and Rs1,826.13 per 10 grams, respectively.

In the last two weeks, the price of the precious metal dropped significantly by nearly Rs14,200 amid hopes for the revival of the long-stalled talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, the precious metal has bounced back amid the uncertainty regarding the deal as the government has yet to sign the staff-level agreement (SLA) first.