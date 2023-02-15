Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: For the second consecutive day, the price of gold dropped in Pakistan on Tuesday as the government is taking steps to appease the IMF.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold decreased by Rs1,700 per tola and Rs1,457 per 10 grams to settle at 195,900 and Rs167,953, respectively.

Since last week, the price of the precious has dropped significantly by nearly Rs14,000 amid hopes for the revival of the long-stalled talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Govt increases sales tax on IMF demand MEFP draft sent to world lender as talks continue

The virtual talks between the two sides kicked off on Monday, and Pakistan has made many concessions to the IMF, including increasing the gas and power tariffs.

Meanwhile, the price of one tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,130 and Rs1,826.13, respectively.