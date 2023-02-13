Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: As uncertainty revolves around the Pakistan-IMF deal, gold prices in Pakistan rose slightly on per tola basis on Saturday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold increased Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to settle at Rs198,400 and Rs170,096, respectively.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained constant at Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams, respectively.

The price of the precious metal spiked on Friday last week after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Nathan Porter left Islamabad for Washington after the 10-day talks. Although Pakistan and the Fund did not sign the staff-level agreement (SLA), Finance Minster Ishaq Dar said in a press conference on Friday that the talks had ended “positively“.

He had said that the IMF had asked Islamabad to implement further taxes to the tune of Rs170 billion.

The IMF had also said in a statement that the virtual talks would continue from Monday onwards for the revival of the ninth program, under which the cash-strapped South Asian country would receive $1.18 billion.