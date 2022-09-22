Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan remained unchanged on Wednesday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Wednesday remained steady at Rs155,100 per tola and Rs132,973 per 10 grams, respectively.

Meanwhile, In the international market, the price of the precious metal rose by $5 per ounce.

Gold rates in Pakistan are around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Similarly, silver prices in the domestic market also remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

